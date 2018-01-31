-
European Innovation Award 2018
Reisemobile, Caravans und Zubehör – die besten Innovationen aus der Caravaning-Branche
Der DoldeMedien Verlag hat auch 2018 wieder den European Innovation Award verliehen. Im Rahmen der Stuttgarter Freizeit- und Urlaubsmesse CMT 2018 wurden die besten Neuheiten der Caravaning-Branche mit dem European Innovation Award 2018 ausgezeichnet.
European Innovation Award – die Gewinner 2018
Am Sonntag, 14. Januar 2018, hat der DoldeMedien Verlag auf der Stuttgarter Freizeit- und Urlaubsmesse CMT 2018 die besten Neuheiten der Caravaning-Branche mit dem European Innovation Award ausgezeichnet. 62 Hersteller von Caravans, Reisemobilen, Vans sowie Fahrzeug- und Campingzubehör reichten insgesamt 180 innovative Produkte in 15 Kategorien ein. Eine Jury aus Chefredakteuren führender europäischer Caravaning-Fachredaktionen stimmte ab. In der Kategorie „Blogger’s Favourite“ zeichneten erstmals 15 Blogger und Influencer aus verschiedenen europäischen Ländern ihre Top-5 aus.
Der European Innovation Award ist eine anerkannte Auszeichnung für Hersteller und Zulieferer von Reisemobilen, Vans, Caravans und Zubehör. Initiiert vom DoldeMedien Verlag, vergeben die Redaktionen von Reisemobil International und Camping, Cars & Caravans zusammen mit Fachredaktionen führender Caravaning-Zeitschriften Europas, den European Innovation Award.
Hersteller von Reisemobilen, Vans, Caravans und Zubehör haben die Möglichkeit, einmal im Jahr eine Produktneuheit in bestimmten Wettbewerbskategorien einzureichen. Die aus führenden europäischen Caravaning-Fachredaktionen bestehende Jury stimmt über die eingereichten Innovationen ab. Wer den European Innovation Award mit nach Hause nimmt, entscheidet sich bei der festlichen Award-Verleihung im Rahmen der Stuttgarter Freizeitmesse CMT.