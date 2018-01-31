European Innovation Award 2018

European Innovation Award – die Gewinner 2018

Am Sonntag, 14. Januar 2018, hat der DoldeMedien Verlag auf der Stuttgarter Freizeit- und Urlaubsmesse CMT 2018 die besten Neuheiten der Caravaning-Branche mit dem European Innovation Award ausgezeichnet. 62 Hersteller von Caravans, Reisemobilen, Vans sowie Fahrzeug- und Campingzubehör reichten insgesamt 180 innovative Produkte in 15 Kategorien ein. Eine Jury aus Chefredakteuren führender europäischer Caravaning-Fachredaktionen stimmte ab. In der Kategorie „Blogger’s Favourite“ zeichneten erstmals 15 Blogger und Influencer aus verschiedenen europäischen Ländern ihre Top-5 aus.